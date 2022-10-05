Del Singh taking audiences on history tour of Peterborough in latest short film

A new short film taking audiences on a history tour of Peterborough is premiering in the city.

Magical History Tours is a series of short films commissioned by creative community arts group Peterborough Presents.

The series, which will be premiering its fourth short film at Peterborough Museum on October 8, is narrated by Millfield resident Del Singh, who takes audiences on tours of the city – sharing his stories and experiences along the way.

What started as a one-off film project in April 2021 has now been viewed online by more than 100,000 people across all platforms.

Sarah Haythornthwaite, programme director at Peterborough Presents, said: "In making the first film with Del our expectations were modest in that we were hoping that maybe a couple of hundred people might watch it, but when views exceeded a couple of thousand, and then over twenty thousand, we were taken aback.

"But from the feedback Peterborough Presents and Del received it’s clear to see how much people enjoyed the film and the memories it rekindled for so many. There was an appetite for more – not least because Del mixes local history with his own very entertaining anecdotes".

There will be two free screenings of the short film, which has a running time of around 20 minutes, at 1pm and 2pm on October 8.

Each screening will followed by a question and answer session with Del.

Sarah added: "It's amazing the sheer number of people that have watched these short films – not just locally but as far afield as America and Australia.

"Part four continues on from the last film focusing on Peterborough city centre, and there are some fascinating histories on iconic buildings and more of Del's wry and witty stories on growing up in the city over the last 60 years.

"I for one am looking forward to the screenings and Q&A at Peterborough Museum, before the film goes online.”

The screenings are free but Peterborough Presents has asked that people wishing to attend should book tickets online by clicking here.