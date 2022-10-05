Peterborough residents have got their first view of the Christmas tree set to arrive in Cathedral Square next month.

The tree will be a major part of Christmas celebrations in the city, with a major lights switch on set to take place on Friday November 18.

The Cathedral Square tree has caused controversy in recent years – last year the city council said they were ‘considering their options’ after calls were made to replace the tree, with some residents saying it looked like it had ‘arrived in the square dead.’ Eventually the tree was allowed to stay – but the council looked to get compensation after cllr Steve Allen said “ the tree was not of the quality that we would expect.”

Cllr Steve Allen selected the tree personally from a forest in Solihull

This year cllr Allen, deputy leader of the city council, has been to the forest in Solihull where the tree which will be placed in Cathedral is growing – and after personally selecting the tree himself, has given residents an early peak at the tree before it arrives in the city.

The giant Norwegian Spruce is scheduled to be delivered in the week to Cathedral Square beginning November 14. Later that week will be the big Christmas Lights Switch-On in Cathedral Square, on the evening of Friday, November 18.

This year’s Christmas celebrations will include a giant covered ice rink in Cathedral Square, which will open a week after the Christmas lights switch on, and remain in the square until the end of the school Christmas holidays at the end of January.

Last year's tree in Cathedral Square - there were calls to replace the centrepiece after residents said it looked like it arrived in the square already dead

Cllr Allen said: “The ice rink and market stalls will provide a fantastic new experience for shoppers in the city centre, who can take a break from picking up gifts to hit the ice!