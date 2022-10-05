First look at Peterborough's Cathedral Square Christmas tree - more than a month before festive lights switch on
Tree will be focal point at big switch on taking place on November 18
Peterborough residents have got their first view of the Christmas tree set to arrive in Cathedral Square next month.
The tree will be a major part of Christmas celebrations in the city, with a major lights switch on set to take place on Friday November 18.
The Cathedral Square tree has caused controversy in recent years – last year the city council said they were ‘considering their options’ after calls were made to replace the tree, with some residents saying it looked like it had ‘arrived in the square dead.’ Eventually the tree was allowed to stay – but the council looked to get compensation after cllr Steve Allen said “ the tree was not of the quality that we would expect.”
Previously an artificial ‘tree’ was used instead of a ‘real’ tree, after the council spent £40,000 on the 10ft decoration in 2015 – but after widespread criticism, itw as eventually given away to Wisbech council for free, a year before it was due to be replaced.
This year cllr Allen, deputy leader of the city council, has been to the forest in Solihull where the tree which will be placed in Cathedral is growing – and after personally selecting the tree himself, has given residents an early peak at the tree before it arrives in the city.
The giant Norwegian Spruce is scheduled to be delivered in the week to Cathedral Square beginning November 14. Later that week will be the big Christmas Lights Switch-On in Cathedral Square, on the evening of Friday, November 18.
This year’s Christmas celebrations will include a giant covered ice rink in Cathedral Square, which will open a week after the Christmas lights switch on, and remain in the square until the end of the school Christmas holidays at the end of January.
Cllr Allen said: “The ice rink and market stalls will provide a fantastic new experience for shoppers in the city centre, who can take a break from picking up gifts to hit the ice!
“With our lights switch-on and a spectacular tree, we’re hoping that those purchasing presents will enjoy a 2022 to remember in the heart of Peterborough.”