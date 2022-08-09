A new service, which hopes to help people with dementia to continue to live their lives independently, is opening in Peterborough next week.

Devika Care Company will officially open on August 17 at Castor Lodge Care Home, in Splash Lane, where it will run weekly sessions for people with dementia, every Wednesday from 10am to 3pm.

Founder and owner Caroline Ignatius, 40, from Hempstead, named the company after her mum, Devika, 77, who has suffered from dementia for the last 12 years, but is now ‘close to requiring palliative care’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder and owner of Devika Care Company Caroline Ignatius and her mum Devika

"Her journey from forgetting things, all the way through to the end, has made me a lot more aware of what people’s lives are like with dementia and I want to spend my life helping others,” Caroline said.

“Twelve years ago, the world was a very different place regarding diagnosis. It has improved in places but it’s still not where it needs to be.

"When we received mum’s diagnosis, we were told that she had dementia and sent on our way. We had to figure things out for ourselves.”

Devika went by the stage name 'Vicky Redwood' and played a supporting role (Edith) in the 1963 Satyajit Ray film 'Mahanagar' The Big City. She was also a dancer in India

The service will offer people with mid-to-late stage dementia weekly activity sessions, with a light lunch and refreshments included.

"People have access to a lot of activity sessions when they are first diagnosed with dementia, but if they get to a stage where they require help with personal care or behavioural challenges further down the line their options become limited because they’re not able to attend the activity groups like they used to,” Caroline said.

"I’m trying to bridge that gap because if people are not able to attend those sessions the path often leads to them going into care and nursing homes. We’re trying to keep people at home for as long as possible, living well within the community.

“Some activity groups are a one size fits all. Everybody is different in terms of what they enjoying doing and their needs. I’m going to get to know the people who are coming in first before offering different stations of activities which are mentally and physically stimulating, as well as sensory calming.

Devika, 77

"It’s about giving them the opportunity take part in the activities they want.”

Caroline began volunteering at the Alzheimer's Society charity in 2016. She organised the first Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk – the charity’s series of annual sponsored walks – in Peterborough, running the event for three years.

“Finding them gave me a support group,” she said. “I learnt so much about the condition, which helped me as the daughter of someone living through it to help my family navigate through the condition.”

Caroline said her long-term ambition is to open a nursing home specifically designed for people with dementia.

"I want to make the world a better place for people with dementia,” she said.

"I think there are a lot of things that can be improved in the nursing and care home industry.”