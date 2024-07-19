Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finances and children’s services among concerns

An urgent plea has been made to Peterborough’s councillors to find new ways of working together in a bid to overcome looming challenges.

The appeal follows May’s local elections which saw a minority Labour administration take control of the council for the first time in 25 years but which is largely dependent on support from other political groups.

The situation has triggered a warning from the council's Independent Improvement and Assurance Panel, which was set up voluntarily in December 2021 after criticism of the local authority’s finances and governance sparked a Government review of the council’s procedures.

The Peterborough City Council Labour Group after the local elections in May 2024

A new report from the panel, which is to go before councillors on July 24, states: “This is the third administration that has been in place since October 2023.

"In most circumstances it will require support from at least 12 members of opposition groups to carry a majority in the Council chamber.

But it warns: “No formal agreements are in place to provide certainty.

"This situation carries inherent risks and uncertainties for the Council and, ultimately, the services it provides to the public.

It adds: “The administration needs to find ways of achieving continuity in direction of travel and stability in the operation of the Council whilst tackling the big challenges that are in plain view.

"This will rely on all Members of the Council to think and work in a collegiate manner when it comes to making key decisions in the best interests of the public.”

The panel highlights a number of challenges from improving Children’s Services to concerns about the 2024/25 budget where it warns early forecasting is ‘not promising’ and raises fears of reserves dropping to ‘unacceptable levels.

Positively, the report also states that there are two years before the next local elections.

It states: “This offers the Labour-led administration a two-year time horizon with which to approach the challenges at hand.

"This is an opportunity which should not be missed.”

The panel’s report also recommends the council review whether local elections every four years should be introduced to ensure continuity.

It adds: “We encourage the Council to work together with its MPs to speak with one voice about the challenges the city faces as well as its aspirations and the support it requires from government.”