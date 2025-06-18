New police pledge to bolster Peterborough's 'thin blue line'

New police officers are to be recruited to strengthen the ‘thin blue line’ in Peterborough

The city is set to see a significant upgrade to neighbourhood policing following a new government pledge on funding.

The move is expected to deliver a stronger and more visible police presence right across the city.

It will mean the recruitment of two additional sergeants and eight police constables – with expected to be signed up before next March.

The plans is that one sergeant and six constables will be assigned to the City Centre Neighbourhood Team, while another sergeant and two constables will join the Peterborough Neighbourhood East Team, which covers Dogsthorpe, East, North, and Park areas.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “I have been campaigning for more police on the streets since before I was elected, so I am really pleased that Labour’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee is now delivering more officers for Peterborough.

"This is just the start.

"I know that crime and antisocial behaviour are among the top concerns for residents, and I will keep pushing for greater resources to make our city safer.”

Peterborough City Council leader, Councillor Dennis Jones, said: “We know that residents want to see more visible policing across the city, so it is welcome that the Government is now starting to deliver on additional neighbourhood officers.

“The Labour council has invested in enforcement officers which, when working alongside the police, provide an extra focus on keeping the city safe.”

The government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee has allocated £2 million to Cambridgeshire for the first year of a four-year programme, funding the recruitment of 30 additional officers countywide, with Peterborough set to receive a substantial share.

Chief Constable Nick Dean, who has just confirmed the details of this enhanced support, said the investment meant the City Centre Neighbourhood Team will be better equipped to respond to residents’ and traders’ concerns about retail crime and anti-social behaviour, ensuring a more robust police presence throughout the expanded city centre area.

Meanwhile, the East Neighbourhood Team will also be strengthened, providing increased reassurance and support to communities in the east of the city.