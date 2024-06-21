Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixteen officers on the police force’s degree apprenticeship programme reached a major milestone today (Friday) as they passed out in front of family and friends.

Aimed at people without a degree, the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) is a three-year course involving a combination of in-class learning and on-the-job experience.

A force spokesperson said: “Five of the student officers gave up jobs at McDonalds, three supermarket roles and the others from a range of jobs including lifeguard and decorator. They will study for a degree, earning while they learn, with no tuition fees or debt.”

The new apprentice officers at the passing out ceremony.

The group were welcomed at a ceremony at the force’s Monks Wood training centre by Assistant Chief Constable Vaughan Lukey and Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston.

Addressing the new recruits, Mr Lukey said they were now able to influence the future of policing and the culture of Cambridgeshire.

“You are sworn to act with fairness, integrity, diligence, and impartiality,” he said. “These values should run through the core of everything you do, both inside and outside work; there is a reason why these have not changed over many decades.

“The new code of practice for ethical policing has recently been launched and talks strongly about doing the right thing, in the right way, for the right reason – it is no more complicated than that.”

They were joined for the ceremony by friends and family.

The force is not currently recruiting for police officers, however, those interested are invited to register their interest on its careers web pages.

It is also recruiting for Special constables, a role people interested in policing often choose before committing to applying as a regular.