New plans unveiled for padel and pickleball courts in Peterborough

Action comes after earlier refusal

Fresh plans have been put forward to bring new padel and pickleball courts to the city.

Alan Jordan, who runs Padel Peterborough, initially applied to Peterborough City Council for a Lawful Development Certificate to convert the four unused tennis courts at Powerleague next to Stanground Academy.

However, these plans were refused by the council on February 6, with the authority stating that the development would “exceed the relevant limitations” set out in the Town and Country Planning Order 2015.

The council also claimed that the development did not harbour permitted development rights for the laying of hard surfacing and required planning permission.

Mr Jordan has now applied for full planning permission.

His application states: "The existing site is vacant and dilapidated and not used to its full potential as tennis courts or any sports facility. It requires a new surface and upgrades to make it a playable surface."

Mr Jordan hopes to convert the old tennis courts into five new padel courts and three smaller pickleball courts with the associated fencing.

The proposed padel courts feature a simple metal frame with polycarbonate sheets to form the court. Upper sections of the court would be mesh to prevent any high balls going out of the playing area.

According to the plans, the existing club house would provide toilets and welfare facilities. Players would also arrive dressed to play, meaning no changing facilities would be required.

Following the previous planning refusal, Mr Jordan said: "Both proposed sports, padel and pickleball, can only have a positive benefit to the local community and in general, for wider population of the city.

"We are fully committed to delivering these ‘Fit for Life’ sports."

He added: "We’d like to thank Stanground Academy for their continued support and everyone that has shown interest to date. Should anyone wish to offer their support, please email us at [email protected]."