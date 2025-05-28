New plans to bring back Crescent Bridge cycle lane in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th May 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 14:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Cycle lane was used on bridge during COVID pandemic

There are new plans to re-introduce a new cycle lane on Crescent Bridge in Peterborough city centre.

The plans are part of the Station Quarter development, with works set to start on the development later this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council is currently seeking funding for the cycle lane plans.

The pop up cycle lane on Crescent Bridge was open during part of the COVID pandemicThe pop up cycle lane on Crescent Bridge was open during part of the COVID pandemic
The pop up cycle lane on Crescent Bridge was open during part of the COVID pandemic

Cllr Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: “We are looking to continue the planned Thorpe Road Cycle route across Crescent Bridge into the city centre, this will also provide cycle and pedestrian access to the Station Quarter.

“This proposal is in its early stages and we are seeking funding for the design for both Thorpe Road and Crescent Bridge Cycle routes.”

The Thorpe Road Cycle Route will see a new cycleway run along Thorpe Wood and a section of Thorpe Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Active Travel England gave a multi-million pound funding boost for the scheme.

It would not be the first time a cycle lane has been used on Crescent Bridge.

During the COVID pandemic, a pop-up cycle lane was installed near the Queensgate Roundabout.

Read More
Scrapping Crescent Bridge cycling lane based on ‘misleading or incorrect’ figure...

The scheme, which started in August 2020, was welcomed by many cyclists, with one saying that before the introduction of the lane, they would actively avoid riding over the bridge – but the lane made it a ‘breeze’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Green Party councillor Nicola Day also welcomed the move at the time, saying ‘I have used the lanes myself many times and it feels far safer with the protected lane for cyclists both in terms of cycling beside the traffic and giving more space to walkers on the pavements.’

However, it was scrapped less than a year later, when it was revealed that on average 60 cyclists used the lane per day (making a combined 122 journeys on it) – however those figures were disputed, with it claimed that in some months there were more than 200 daily uses of the cycle lane.

There were calls for it to be re-instated – including from then Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson – but in October 2021, the city council said that there were no plans to do so.

Related topics:Nik Johnson
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice