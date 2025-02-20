Peterborough cycle scheme included in £6.5 million active travel funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thorpe Road Scheme to benefit from extra funding

A cycle scheme in Peterborough is set to benefit from £6.5 million of funding from Active Travel England.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority said they have received the funding, which will spent across the county.

Peterborough City Council said Peterborough’s share of the pot will be spent on completing the design of the new Thorpe Road Active Travel scheme as well as aiding construction of further schemes in the city.

The cycle bath will run along Thorpe Road

Cllr Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “This is fantastic news for our city and will help go towards completing the design of our new Thorpe Road cycle route scheme. By choosing to walk, wheel or cycle, residents are not only supporting their mental and physical wellbeing but are also contributing to improving air quality in our communities, which in turn, will reduce congestion on our roads.”

The Thorpe Road scheme will see a new cycleway run along Thorpe Wood and a section of Thorpe Road.

The main section of the cycleway will be bi-directional and kerb-segregated from the road and footpath, with some sections being shared use.

The scheme will also include shared use zebra crossings for pedestrians and cyclists. The council said they are planning to reduce the speed limit on Thorpe Wood to 30mph, covering the section of road where we will install the cycleway.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “When I first came into post, I pledged to raise the regions’ active travel profile both locally and nationally. It is clear that there has been a boost to our ability to provide a safe and pleasant environment for people to make a choice in how they travel the shorter journeys. This investment is fantastic news for our region and a real improvement for those who walk, wheel or cycle. Comparing Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s allocations to other Combined Authorities it can be seen that, per head, we have received the most funding, this is a real vote of confidence from central government for our region.

“Not only will this improve health and wellbeing, but it will also help reduce congestion and cut air pollution, making Cambridgeshire and Peterborough a greener, healthier and more resilient region.

I’m delighted to see these improvements being delivered quickly, ensuring residents can feel the benefits as soon as possible.”

Cllr Alex Beckett, chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said:

“I’m pleased this additional funding from Active Travel England for Cambridgeshire has been given the green light. This will help us to deliver more active travel schemes and is on top of 17 schemes we’ve already delivered in the past two years.

“Active travel is one of our top priorities and is an integral part of our vision to ‘create a greener, fairer and more caring Cambridgeshire’. We want travel across the county to be safer and more sustainable environmentally - which is part of our ambitions. Active travel is at the heart of achieving this. By giving people options and enabling them to leave the car at home we can all feel the benefits of safer streets, more interactive communities, cleaner air and better health.”