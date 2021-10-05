No plans to reopen pop-up cycle lane in Peterborough despite metro mayor’s calls

The Crescent Bridge cycle lane which has been removed.

Speaking last week, Dr Johnson called for a consultation to be opened on the options for reopening the temporary pop-up cycle lane that was removed in July.

His calls came following a meeting with Minister for Transport Chris Heaton-Harris MP over the active travel funding that was withheld from the combined authority in the same month the lane was closed. The Department for Transport questioned the authority’s commitment to active travel after the scheme and others across the county were scrapped by their respective councils. He said: “We had to acknowledge that the government had been disappointed with the outcomes of previous schemes and to recognise why they withheld the funding.

“Going forward, in agreement with the government and now with the promise of further funding, I really want to make it clear that I support the desire to see those schemes back on track but it has to be subject to a full meaningful consultation.

“We need money, quite large amounts of money to make the difference, it’s only by believing in this and by showing our commitment that we want to deliver on active travel will we be able to spend it.”

Now though, the council has dismissed the idea that the lane will be reopened but has insisted that it still is fully committed to improving cycling infrastructure across the city.

A spokesperson for PCC said: “The council is fully committed to improving cycling and walking infrastructure across the city, however, we have no plans to re-introduce the temporary pop-up cycle lane on Crescent Bridge.

“As part of our commitment, we will look to find a permanent long-term solution for the bridge, which maintains traffic flow and works for people whether they are travelling by car, bus, bike or on foot.

“We will be engaging on ideas for a comprehensive Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan in the near future, which will give people the opportunity to say where they think our general priorities should be in and around Peterborough. ”