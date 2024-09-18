Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former clinic building to be demolished to make way for new centre

New plans have been drawn up to construct Peterborough’s long-awaited community diagnostics centre.

Permission is being sought to clear a site in Wellington Street, Eastgate, to make way for the new health centre that will help deal with health backlogs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and ease pressure on city GPs.

The new venture involves the demolition of the existing City Health Clinic, in Wellington Street, which was shut by health chiefs in 2017.

The closed City Clinic at Wellington Street, Eastgate, Peterborough. Plans have been drawn up to demolish the clinic and use the site for a Community Diagnostics Centre

The new diagnostics centre will be a modular building which will involve sections being constructed away from the plot before being delivered and installed on the site.

The North West Anglia Foundation Trust has submitted a planning application for the demolition of the clinic to Peterborough City Council for consideration.

The trust has secured the services of modular buildings specialists, the Darwin Group, of Shropshire, to oversee the demolition of the clinic and then to build a Community Diagnostics Centre, which will include a car park and landscaping.

It is planned for the demolition of the clinic to begin on October 15 and to be completed by November 25 this year.

A document drawn up by the Darwin Group and submitted with the application, states: “The brief is to utilise appropriate modern methods of construction to efficiently deliver a new modular building for the community.

"It will have the necessary levels of adaptability, durability, and flexibility to ensure that it can be easily and affordably modified to meet changing tenant needs.

"Upon completion of the project, it will serve to provide Diagnostics Services to the local community.”

It has previously been reported that the community diagnostics centre was to be created in Unex House, in Bourges Boulevard.

Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that the diagnostics centre would mean an extra 67,000 more scans, tests and checks for conditions such as cancer, heart disease and lung disease.

He said it would reduce pressure on GP surgeries and our hospital.

The North West Anglia Foundation Trust has been contacted for a comment.