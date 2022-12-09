Location for Peterborough's new health centre designed to beat COVID backlogs revealed

The location for the new Community Diagnostics Centre (CDC) which is being set up in Peterborough to help the city deal with health back logs caused by the COVID pandemic has been revealed.

The Government announced they will open 19 sites across the country – including one in Peterborough – earlier this week. The CDCs will be able to provide a number of services, including CT scans;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultrasound scans, x-rays and blood tests, with thousands of tests being able to be carried out every year. The centres will be up and running by winter 2024.

The CDC will be based at Unex House

The Government had not announced the location of the new centre, but the Peterborough Telegraph can reveal the CDC will be based in UNEX House on Bourges Boulevard, near Asda at Rivergate in the city centre.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow described the opening of the centre as ‘a great Christmas present’ for Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “"This brand new facility will mean 60,000 more x-rays, scans, tests and checks for conditions such as cancer, heart disease and lung disease.”

"I am so thrilled the Government is investing in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The centre needs to be in an accessible city centre location to ensure all patients can access its state of the art facilities and the range of treatments available.

"This took a lot of lobbying and hard work in Westminster, and a good plan from our local NHS. It’s a great Christmas present for our city, from the very top of my wish list.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total number of CDCs now approved across the country stands at 127, 15 of which are based in the East. Th Of the CDCs that have been approved, 91 are already up and running across the country and 8 in the East.

Minister for Health Will Quince said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Earlier this week, I saw first hand the invaluable work of our CDCs during a visit to Clacton Hospital’s diagnostic centre – where thousands more patients are being seen.