Plans are being drawn up for a 400,000 square feet warehouse at Staplee Way, Parnwell, Peterborough.

The venture involves the construction of a single 400,000 square feet warehouse on land near the Tesco distribution centre on Staplee Way.

Talks with a potential occupier are already underway. The identity of the company has not been disclosed.

Plans are being drawn up by developer Barnack Estates, of Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, with a planning application expected to be submitted soon to Peterborough City Council.

Barnack Estates Chairman Rob Facer: “We have been involved with discussions around access issues to the site for some time

“But it is hoped that a planning application will be submitted to in three to six months.

He added: “We have also been in early discussions with a company that could move into the proposed warehouse.”

It is not know how many jobs the proposed warehouse would create but comparison with other similar developments suggest it could potentially run into hundreds.

For instance, the Amazon fulfilment centre at Kingston Park is 500,000 square feet – equivalent to around seven football pitches – and employs more than 1,000 people. v

They are both left in the shade by the £70 million Lidl Distribution Centre at Gateway Peterborough which is 754,000 square feet and employs about 500 people.

