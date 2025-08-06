New plan for ten pin bowling venue at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

A new plan has been drawn up to open a ten pin bowling venue in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venture involves the creation of a bowling centre on the ground floor of the centre’s Upper Mall.

The plans also include the installing a laser tag area along with the bowling centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laser tag is a recreational shooting sport where players use infrared-emitting light guns to tag specific targets.

A new plan has been drawn up for a ten pin bowling centre at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

A building control application has been submitted by Turton Building Control to Peterborough City Council to fit out Unit BA on the ground floor of the Upper Mall at the Queensgate centre.

The move is expected to further enhance Queensgate’s leisure offer and comes after the opening of the eight screen Odeon Luxe Cinema and the Putt and Play mini golf centre, which is run by Hollywood Bowl as well as the recent opening of the Amir Khan Boxing Academy.

It will be another boost for the centre which is preparing for the opening of retail giant Frasers in November and its popular brands, Flannels, Sports Direct, USC and Game

Queensgate Shopping Centre has been approached for further details.