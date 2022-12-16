New Peterborough ‘warm banks’ offer respite from cold weather and heating costs
People who are struggling to afford heating bills encouraged to make use of community warm spaces
Several new warm banks have opened for people in Peterborough who are struggling to heat their homes.
The new hubs - which are located within civic and community buildings like churches and libraries - are intended to help those who cannot afford to stay warm now that winter has arrived and heating costs have soared.
The initiative is being led by Warm Welcome, a campaign group which is making concerted efforts to let the general public know where their nearest communal warm spaces are.
The charity said 247 warm banks are now open across the East of England, with eight currently available across Peterborough.
Where are the warm banks located?
Bretton Baptist Church - Copeland, Bretton, Peterborough PE36YJ
Family Voice Peterborough - 105 Paynells, Orton Goldhay , Peterborough PE2 5QP
CSK Church - Silver Hill Hampton, Peterborough PE7 8FF
The Hub Tenter Hill - Wessex Close, Stanground, Peterborough PE2 8HZ
Salvation Army Centre - 1203 Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough PE1 2AU
Church of the Holy Spirit - Rightwell East, Bretton, Peterborough PE3 8DX
Wellspring Church - The Alpha Centre, Adderley, Bretton, Peterborough PE3 8RA
The Way Family Church - The Green, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6RT
David Barclay, manager of the Warm Welcome campaign, said it was "unacceptable" that so many people are now being put in a situation where they’re being forced to decide whether to heat their homes or eat.
However, Mr Barclay praised the civic response he has seen within local communities, describing the reaction as "cause for hope.”
It is hoped that the warm banks will augment the city-wide community hubs that Peterborough City Council already set up to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
These council hubs – which are funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Household Support Fund – are also run by organisations from the community, voluntary and faith sectors.
Though the warm banks and the community hubs both have a remit to offer respite from the cold, the council’s community hubs also try to provide daily essentials, social activities and - in some cases - food.
More information is available at the Warm Welcome website.