Several new warm banks have opened for people in Peterborough who are struggling to heat their homes.

The new hubs - which are located within civic and community buildings like churches and libraries - are intended to help those who cannot afford to stay warm now that winter has arrived and heating costs have soared.

The initiative is being led by Warm Welcome, a campaign group which is making concerted efforts to let the general public know where their nearest communal warm spaces are.

Park Road Baptist Church volunteers working at their Warm Hub, from left to right: Miriam West, Michele Jackson, Jill Walker, Pat Woolhouse, Hugh Brenton and Pam Brenton.

The charity said 247 warm banks are now open across the East of England, with eight currently available across Peterborough.

Where are the warm banks located?

Bretton Baptist Church - Copeland, Bretton, Peterborough PE36YJ

Family Voice Peterborough - 105 Paynells, Orton Goldhay , Peterborough PE2 5QP

Increased heating costs mean many people are struggling to make ends meet now that winter has well and truly arrived (image: Getty)

CSK Church - Silver Hill Hampton, Peterborough PE7 8FF

The Hub Tenter Hill - Wessex Close, Stanground, Peterborough PE2 8HZ

Salvation Army Centre - 1203 Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough PE1 2AU

Church of the Holy Spirit - Rightwell East, Bretton, Peterborough PE3 8DX

Wellspring Church - The Alpha Centre, Adderley, Bretton, Peterborough PE3 8RA

The Way Family Church - The Green, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6RT

David Barclay, manager of the Warm Welcome campaign, said it was "unacceptable" that so many people are now being put in a situation where they’re being forced to decide whether to heat their homes or eat.

However, Mr Barclay praised the civic response he has seen within local communities, describing the reaction as "cause for hope.”

It is hoped that the warm banks will augment the city-wide community hubs that Peterborough City Council already set up to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

These council hubs – which are funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Household Support Fund – are also run by organisations from the community, voluntary and faith sectors.

Though the warm banks and the community hubs both have a remit to offer respite from the cold, the council’s community hubs also try to provide daily essentials, social activities and - in some cases - food.

