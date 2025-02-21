New martial arts school aims to build safer communities in Peterborough

The organisation has a surprising connection to the ‘king of pop’ – Michael Jackson

A new martial arts school in Peterborough says it is working to make a difference by creating safer communities.

Matt Fiddes Martial Arts Peterborough has a growing presence in the city – having recently opened two schools, with plans for more.

Their staff teach self-defense and important life skills to adults and children as young as three, helping students to deal with bullies, learn to safely diffuse violent situations and improve their overall wellbeing.

Inset: Andrew Markland, left, and Matt Fiddes.

Andrew Markland, owner of Matt Fiddes Martial Arts Peterborough, explains: “In Peterborough, where issues such as knife crime, drugs, and youth violence are significant challenges, we are working hard to make a difference.

"Our schools teach practical self-defense skills alongside critical life lessons, including confidence, respect, discipline, goal setting, and focus. We also run dedicated sessions on anti-bullying, stranger danger, and safety awareness to equip children with the tools they need to navigate the world safely and responsibly.”

The school is part of the globally-renowned Matt Fiddes Martial Arts organisation, founded by Matt Fiddes – a martial arts expert and former bodyguard of Michel Jackson.

“Matt is a multimillionaire entrepreneur who was the former best friend and bodyguard to Michael Jackson for over 10 years,” Andrew explains. “He also travels to Peterborough for mentoring talks on occasions, to help local business owners.”

Matt Fiddes pictured when he was Michael Jackson's friend and bodyguard.

The organisation currently has two schools running in Peterborough - one in Hampton at the Hampton Vale Community Centre, launched in late April last year, and one in Stanground, at St Michael's Church School, launched in November.

“We are going to be opening more schools over the next few months,” said Andrew. “One being in Longthorpe, with plans to expand across Peterborough and the surrounding areas. Our goal is to reach as many people as possible, spreading the life skills and values we teach to help create a safer, more positive community.”

Each of their lessons include elements that help improve physical fitness, build mental resilience, and foster a strong sense of community.

"We have seen firsthand how these programs transform lives,” Andrew said, “Helping children stand up to bullies, teaching them to recognise and avoid dangerous situations, and giving parents peace of mind knowing their children are more prepared.”

Andrew Markland and Matt Fiddes share in an aim to improve local communities through lessons in self defense and life skills.

One boy who attends a class in Peterborough admitted he was being bullied at school, but soon learned new skills to cope with the situation.

Andrew explains: “When we do our what we call ‘Matt chats’ about anti-bullying, he gained the confidence to talk to me about it. Over the next few weeks his confidence started to build up and he was also able to understand what to do when bullies confront him, and how he can control the situation in a non-violent way. We take a lot of care in keeping our students safe and being able to teach them how to diffuse a situation before it starts.”

He added: “There have been many more students whose lives have changed since being with us, they have built more confidence, more focus and attention at home and at school. Our life skills program is a massive thing for us and is something I am very passionate about.”

For more details about Matt Fiddes Martial Arts Peterborough, visit its Facebook page.