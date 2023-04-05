One of Whittlesey’s most reconisable pubs is to reopen under new management.

The New Crown on High Causeway is scheduled to open its doors to patrons at 12 noon this Friday (April 7) with new licensees Jonathan and Louisa Weston at the helm.

Jonathan told the Peterborough Telegraph the pair have big plans for the Grade II listed building, with traditional pub food very much at the top of their ‘to do’ list:

Jonathan and Louise Weston with their dogs, Chewy and Yoda. The couple are the new licensees at The New Crown pub, Long Causeway, Whittlesey.

“As it stands at the moment it’s a wet (no food offered) pub,” he says. “Our plan is to put a whole new kitchen in the next two-to-three months.”

While Jonathan acknowledges this will be “a huge job,” he is adamant the town needs a local pub that will offer traditional pub food.

“With the Dog in a Doublet now closed and the Ivy Leaf up for sale,” he explained, “Whittlesey is crying out for a pub that serves home-cooked proper pub food.”

Jonathan believes that, once the new kitchen is in place and a head chef has been appointed, The New Crown will be in a position to “offer our customers something different to all the other pubs in the Whittlesey area” by late June/early July.

Another aspect which the couple are looking to change in time for summer is the pub’s overgrown beer garden. “We’ve got rattan furniture and palm trees,” Jonathan says, “and we’re calling it the Oasis Garden.”

Originally from Wandsworth in London, Jonathan is keen to make The New Crown a local entertainment hub. The ambitious 51-year-old has already arranged an Easter Egg Hunt for children this Sunday lunchtime (April 9), and has concrete plans in place to push the boat out for upcoming events like Grand National Day and St George’s Day.

In addition, The New Crown will also play host to ‘Fun Day Friday’, when live music, karaoke and discos will be laid on to celebrate the last Friday of every month.

Though they have a long way to go, Jonathan is clear about his and Louisa’s aim:

“Our goal is to become the number one pub in Whittlesey,” he says.

Anyone interested in following the couple’s progress can find out more on The Official New Crown Pub Facebook page.

