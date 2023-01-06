The Dog in a Doublet gastro pub and hotel has announced that it it to close with immediate effect.

Landlords John and Della McGinn made the announcement on Thursday (January 5), citing the death of their business partner and additional financial burdens among the reasons for the decision.

The news came as a shock given that the owners of the establishment, located along North Bank, between Thorney and Whittlesey, had just last week reassured customers its operations would be unaffected by the failure to get planning permission for a new swimming pool as part of a wider redevelopment.

The Dog in a Doublet pub, North Bank near Whittlesey.

The pub spent £22,000 in the summer creating a swimming pool, complete with raised decking, outdoor kitchen and plans for new chalets to add to the hotel offering.

Planning permission was applied for retrospectively and denied last month, which has led to the pool being stripped out and listed on Facebook Marketplace for just £7000.

The seller's note reads: “Much-loved pool, 10m x 5m, depth of 4ft. Cost £22000 to build so bargain!”

Peterborough Telegraph Pub of the Year awards winners John and Della McGinn in 2017.

The statement post on behalf of the landlords said: “With immediate effect, we are announcing the closure of Dog in a Doublet, the business my wife and I have run for the past 12 years.

"Taking over the place in a near derelict state and working closely with our partner and property owner, Peter, the business had built into an award-winning, destination restaurant with rooms and local community public house.

"We are devastated to be leaving and will truly miss our customers and friends who have loyally supported Dog in a Doublet for many years.

"Running the business has become untenable following the sudden death of our friend and partner Peter. Over recent months, I have been unable to reach any amicable agreements with the family/executors that bear any resemblance to those in place with our late partner.

“Additional financial burdens, delays in decision making and the recent absence of any interest in the ongoing business of Dog in a Doublet has forced our decision.”