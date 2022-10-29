Karak Chaii is opening its first cafe and restaurant in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on November 5 this year.

A new Indian and Middle Eastern-inspired chai tea café and restaurant is set to open in Peterborough.

Karak Chaii, which has ten venues across the UK, is opening a new store in Lincoln Road on November 5 this year – and will be offering free Karak Chai tea from 10am to 11am on the day.

Karak Chai, also known as Masala Chai, is a sweet hot tea which originates from India, and roughly translates from Hindi to ‘strong tea’.

Street food will be on offer.

The café and restaurant will offer tea and coffee, as well as street food and desserts.

"We’re excited to be opening in Peterborough,” Maryam Hassan, franchise relationships manager at Karak Chaii, said.

"We’re famous for our tea, which we pride ourselves on. We also serve other drinks – like pink tea [Sheer chai – a traditional tea, originating in Kashmir] and Karuk coffee [a strong Indian coffee]."

Breakfasts on the morning menu include shakshuka.

Karak Chaii will serve Asian-inspired street food – including Shakshouka, which is a Maghrebi breakfast dish made with poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes.

"It will be our first store to feature our new design, which we’re excited to see how it looks,” Maryam added.

"We’ve had a warm welcome from the people of Peterborough. We hope to attract a wide range of people and the fact that Peterborough is so diverse will hopefully help us to do well.

