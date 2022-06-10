Exciting new images show how American fast food chains Wendy’s and Taco Bell will grace a new jobs-creating industrial development in Peterborough.

They have been released as construction work has just started on the 21 unit business park, which will be called Bourges View, off Maskew Avenue, New England.

The new images show how the entrance to the park will be anchored by three fast food drive thrus, which have been reserved by burger chain Wendy’s, Taco Bell, which offers Mexican-inspired foods and UK coffee chain Costa Coffee.

This image shows the entrance to Bourges View, off Maskew Avenue, in Peterborough, with the drive-thrus for Wendy's, Taco Bell and Costa Coffee

Bourges View will be home to 21 new trade counter and industrial and warehouse units, which are expected to be completed later this year.

Commercial agents Savills jointly with JLL have already launched a marketing campaign to find occupiers for the units, which range in size from 2,766 square feet to 34,368 square feet.

Nine of the units will operate as trade counters and another nine are specifically aimed at industrial or warehouse use.

One of the units has been let to the tools and building materials supplier Toolstation and Millfield Autos, currently located in Lincoln Road, is also known to be moving to the business park and will occupy purpose-built premises to the far left of the entrance.

This image shows how some of the new industrial units will appear at Bourge View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

And on an adjacent plot, a Lok ‘n Store self storage unit will be constructed.

A spokesperson for developers Chancerygate said: “This is an exciting opportunity to lease new warehouse, industrial or trade space two miles from the city centre.

"With a daily passing traffic count of over 26,500 vehicles Bourges View is set to become Peterborough’s prime trade location.

“Already committed to the scheme are Costa Coffee, Wendy’s and Taco Bell Drive thrus, and Lok’nStore self-storage.

“We anticipate hundreds of jobs will be created at the development.”

Once completed, the development will be a new lease of life for the 3.1 hectare site that used to be home to a Royal Mail Parcelforce distribution centre but has been derelict for some time.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “New businesses and restaurants are coming to Peterborough and I think this is great news.