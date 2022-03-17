Three drive-thru units form the core of a new business park on a 3.1 hectare site off Maskew Avenue, in New England.

Burger chains Wendy’s and Taco Bell plus UK coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee have already agreed to occupy the drive-thrus that will be built along with 18 industrial units on the former Royal Mail ParcelForce sorting and distribution site.

The plans, which have been drawn up by developers CB Peterborough Investment, known as Chancerygate, have just been given the go ahead by Peterborough City Council.

It is thought the development will create more than 100 jobs.

Once completed the site will have more than 279 parking spaces.

Wendy’s submitted a building control request to the council last June to fit out the 253 square metre unit one on the site as a restaurant. It will have 26 parking spaces.

Liz Geraghty, chief marketing officer for Wendy’s, which is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, said: “We know British consumers are craving great tasting food at an affordable price and that’s what we’re here to give them.”

Taco Bell will occupy the 365 square metre unit three, which will have 25 parking spaces, while Costa Coffee will move into the 167 square metre unit two with 35 parking spaces.

It is also known that Millfield Autos, based in Lincoln Road, plans to move into unit eight as it expands the business.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “It is marvellous news.

“It is fantastic that permission has been given for this project that will see new brands and new business brought to Peterborough.

“They will provide new jobs and new opportunities for our people.

Mr Bristow added: “Peterborough has turned a corner. Business are looking at Peterbrough as a place to be and one that has great potential.”