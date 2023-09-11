Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new private dental practice has opened in Peterborough’s Lynch Wood business sector.

The Modern Dentistry Centre has opened in new premises in Commerce Road and is looking to liaise with employers to offer dental care packages for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice issued by the practice states: “While our practice may be new in Lynch Wood, we bring with us over 10 years of experience in the field of dentistry.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top, the Pearl building at Lynch Wood, Peterborough; bottom left the premises of the Modern Dentistry Centre; Westpoint

"With established practices in Peterborough and London, Modern Dentistry Centre aims to become the central hub for all the area’s dental needs.”

"Our team consists of highly skilled and experienced specialists from across Europe who are dedicated to providing exceptional care.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive care under one roof."

The centre is offering employee schemes for businesses in which employers collaborate with the practice to design a customised dental care package for your staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “This initiative has been highly successful in our other practices and we would be thrilled to extend this opportunity to businesses in Lynch Wood.”

The centre prides itself on offering a range of dental procedures including general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontic treatments, periodontal treatment, oral hygiene services, and surgical dentistry.

The opening of the new dental is one of a number of changes at the Lynch Wood business sector.