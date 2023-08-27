The Lynch Wood Business Park in Peterborough

A £3.5 million revamp of a Peterborough business park has been heralded as a ‘sign of confidence ‘ in the city. ​

The refurbishment was carried out to the 50,000 square feet office campus at Lynch Wood Business Park.

Features of the new look campus include a state-of-the-art bistro, large on-site gym and serviced office space comprising flexible coworking and breakout spaces.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “It’s a sign of the growing confidence in Peterborough that owners, FIREM, has invested £3.5 million in upgrading the campus.

“It’s great to see what a positive impact Lynch Wood Business Park has already had on employees and I hope to see it continue.

“It is a fantastic addition to the city and will act as real magnet for ambitious businesses."

Tim Knowles, founder of FIREM, said: “We need to listen and take notice of what employees want; they benefit from the energy, relationships and motivation of the workplace, but they also want the comfort, convenience and flexibility of home-working.

“Here we have worked hard to provide both - bringing the benefits of hybrid working into the workplace and striking the right balance between work and wellbeing.”