New commercially-driven push planned to raise Peterborough’s tourism numbers

Peterborough City Centre. EMN-200425-161601009

The initiative involves uniting the city’s hospitality, leisure and attractions under a new commercially-driven group that will fund key promotional activities.

The aim will be to revitalise work to promote Peterborough as a visitor destination of choice for people in the UK and overseas.

The new group will be under the leadership of the city’s economic development company Opportunity Peterborough which has also taken over the running of the Visit Peterborough website and social media operations from Peterborough City Council.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough.

The group’s paid membership structure, similar to Visit York, Visit Norwich, Visit

Liverpool, and London & Partners, will allow it to fund vital promotional activity and raise the city’s profile.

A series of virtual workshops are to be held next week to discuss the new initiatve.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “In 2019, tourism in the East of England generated £7.6 billion.

“Needless to say, it’s a huge part of our local economy.

“With a paid structure, we could eventually replicate the success of DMOs like Visit York, Visit Nottingham and Visit Norwich. It’s a long-term strategy, but even small, incremental boosts to the city’s promotion could create some big changes on the ground.

“For instance, we could provide industry intelligence and training, develop advertising campaigns, even bring more corporate events to the city where we can convert business tourists into leisure visitors.

“We also want to change perceptions locally so people know just how much Peterborough has to offer.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and we’re looking forward to working with Peterborough’s hospitality and leisure businesses to market the city.”

The workshops are:

June 15: 11am to 12.30pm – hotels and venues

June 16: 1pm to 2.30pm – leisure and attractions

June 17: 10am to 11.30am – culture and heritage

June 17: noon to 1.30pm – restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs, and clubs, independent retailers