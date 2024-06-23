Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Warren will officially begin the role on July 1.

A new chief fire officer for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has been appointed.

Matthew Warren, who had been the Service’s Deputy Chief Executive since 2015, officially takes the reigns from July 1 after the authority unanimously approved the appointment.

Councillor Edna Murphy, chair of the authority, said: “Matthew was the outstanding candidate from a robust and challenging process, including interviews with members, the current leadership team and a panel of colleagues from across the organisation.

Matthew Warren.

"The Authority's endorsement of the appointment panel's unanimous recommendation is a tribute to Matthew's outstanding qualities.”

ith a background in finance and accountancy, Matthew takes the role having worked for the Service since 2003 after joining from Cambridgeshire County Council. His roles have included Head of Finance and Corporate Development and Director of Resources. He has also taken on additional roles of treasurer for the authority and Chief Financial Officer for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Matthew has been a key part of the Service’s senior leadership team, responsible for developing and implementing strategy across the organisation, including delivery of new flagship fire stations in Cambridge and Huntingdon. He has also spearheaded the Service’s sustainability strategy.

In addition to being a chartered accountant, Matthew has completed strategic incident command and emergency management qualifications, which allows him to provide support during operational incidents.