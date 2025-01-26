New campaign to urge residents in Peterborough to recycle food waste correctly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Food waste put in the wrong bins is said to cost the council £870k a year

Residents in Peterborough are being reminded of the importance of recycling food waste as part of a new campaign.

Peterborough City Council, in partnership with Aragon Direct Services and the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) is currently highlighting the positive impacts of disposing food waste into grey food waste caddy bins.

As part of the campaign, the council will be promoting graphics and videos on its social media accounts over the coming weeks, highlighting what can be put into food waste bins and how food waste recycling positively affects the environment.

Peterborough City Council is urging residents to dispose of their food waste correctly. Inset: A grey food waste caddy.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “By increasing awareness of the importance of food waste recycling and the impact it has on environment we can achieve many notable benefits, such as repurposing more waste for renewable energy and helping the council to fund vital services.

“Unfortunately, many residents are still disposing of food waste incorrectly and throwing it away into their black refuse bins. In fact, 27 per cent of waste in black refuse bins is food waste and it costs us £870,000 a year to dispose of this.

“We urgently need to reduce this amount and I’m confident that this campaign will have a positive impact, helping to highlight the correct ways to dispose waste. I would urge everyone to look out for these messages over the coming weeks.”

The campaign will highlight that every little helps when it comes to food waste recycling and that there is no amount too small – leftover plate scrapings, fruit and vegetable peelings, tea bags and coffee grounds can all be put into your food waste bin.

Residents who don't have a grey waste food caddy can order one from the council.

A spokesperson for the council said: “By recycling just six tea bags in your food waste caddy you can generate enough electricity to boil the kettle for your next cuppa!

“Last year 4,700 tonnes of food waste was recycled in Peterborough. This is sent to an Anaerobic Digestion treatment plant in Herefordshire which recycles food waste to generate electricity to power homes. It also produces a fertiliser which can be used to enrich soil.”

The council says it is actively working to ensure that all properties in Peterborough have food waste recycling by 2026 and is currently rolling out food waste recycling in flats across the city.

The spokesperson added: “Residents who need a new roll of food waste bin liners can request this by tying a liner or plastic bag to your caddy lid on collection day. Our collection crew will then provide you with a new roll when they empty your caddy.

For more information on food waste recycling visit here. To order your food waste caddy, if you do not have one, call 01733 747474.