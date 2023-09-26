Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough’s speedway track should become parkland as part of a multi-million pound homes and leisure development of the East of England Showground, it has been claimed.

The call comes as concerns are voiced at an apparent lack of allotments and park space included in the 1,500 homes and leisure village development planned for the Showground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objection has been raised by Peterborough City Council’s open spaces management team which has described two planning applications for the Showground as ‘underwhelming’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image shows an aerial view of the proposed homes and leisure village layout at the East of England Showground but some officials say the current Peterborough Panthers speedway track, which is one the site, should become parkland in the new development.

It says the speedway track, which has been home to Peterborough Panthers for 53 years and will disappear as part of the development, should become part of the proposed Main Park and there should be more space for allotments.

The Showground operator, AEPG, is seeking approval for the outline planning applications that would see hundreds of homes plus a £50 million leisure village built on the 164 acres venue and set within what the developer describes as a ‘enhanced biodiverse landscape.’

But Michael Britton, for the council’s open spaces management team, has submitted an objection to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says the proposed Main Park needs to be made bigger and and ‘should actually be the current main Showground outdoor speedway and events area.’

He also states: “The allotment locations proposed appear to have either been pushed to the extremities of the site (giving little natural surveillance) or appear (no quantities can be found) to be too small.”

He adds: “To be clear the current proposals are unacceptable, especially given the recent anti-social behaviour and vandalism that we are seeing within our urban allotments, again where we have lack of natural surveillance.

“If as detailed there is an aspiration for this application to be one of the most prestigious developments in the UK then further thought should be included along the lines of high quality outdoor gym equipment and other destination areas within the neighbourhood parks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “The illustrative masterplan is provided to describe the type of development being applied for in planning at outline, which is informed by best practice standards.

“The City Council adopted local plan standards for open space and allotments are incorporated in the Green Infrastructure strategy, which combines nature and ecology with active and healthy living, of which the allotments are one component.

"Their location is intentional within the eastern boundary to create a substantial open space along a safe, well-lit, accessible route, overlooked by users and adjacent dwellings at Orton Southgate and the new residents of this development.

“Our Masterplans indicate clearly where we will provide additional connectivity into the adjacent development to the east at locations within our land ownership, beyond which we cannot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst the client officer’s thought on the location of the central park is noted, the option we have selected for the Illustrative Masterplan is informed by the evolution of objective design criteria to demonstrate how the overall development could function.