This image shows a section of the proposed development of the East of England Showground

About 50 objections have been lodged against plans to build 1,500 homes and a £50 million leisure village on the East of England Showground.

The protests have been submitted to Peterborough City Council in just five days since the plans from Showground operator AEPG went ‘live’ on the local authority’s planning portal on bank holiday Monday.

Many of the comments focus on the loss of the Peterborough Panthers speedway track, which has been a feature of the Show ground for more than 50 years, while others worry about the provision of doctor and dentists facilities and the lack of suitable access for vehicles and other traffic issues as a result of the number of new homes planned.

One Orton Southgate resident has stated: "This would leave Peterborough as nothing but a housing estate.

"At the moment just take a ride North, South, East or west of the town you will see that thousands and thousands of houses have been built recently,

"The hospital cannot cope with the numbers now let alone adding three to four thousand extra."

AEPG has submitted two outline planning applications for the 165 acre site. One is for 850 homes plus the leisure village with 250-bed hotel, plus health, retail and eating and drinking establishment uses, a primary school as well as car parking and associated open space and infrastructure. The second application is for 650 homes.

If the development is approved by city councillors it will mean the end of familiar Showground expanse of open land, which has featured an array of large and high profile public events since the 1960s.

But in its design and access statement submitted to the council, AEPG states: “The application goes above and beyond the statutory requirement demonstrating a significant focus on the council’s green agenda.

"It incorporates excellent opportunities for sustainable employment, improved physical and mental health through safe and fun places to live, work, learn and play, whilst achieving the city’s climate targets.

It adds: “The proposed development creates physical, mental and fiscal wellbeing to the wider community of Peterborough.”