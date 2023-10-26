New bridge re-opens walking route from Peterborough city centre to Thorpe Meadows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new bridge has re-opened a walking route from Peterborough city centre to Thorpe Meadows.

The new bridge replaces the old ‘Red Bridge’ which spanned an inlet from the River Nene to the rowing lake at Thorpe Meadows and was on a riverside footpath from the city centre to the western edge of Peterborough.

The new bridge at Thorpe Meadows

But now a replacement has been built, thanks to a combination of funds from Peterborough City Council and Nene Park Trust as well as generous donations from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund and FCC Communities Foundation (a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The new bridge reopens the popular walking route to Nene Park and the Boardwalks Nature Reserve from the city centre. It also provides a foot and cycle entry point to Thorpe Meadows Gateway, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to avoid having to use a busy main road.

Greg Higby, Nene Park Trust Park Manager, said: “The opening of new footbridge is pivotal in reconnecting access between Peterborough city centre and Thorpe Meadows. The bridge will play a fantastic role in giving our local communities and visitors an extra incentive to walk to Thorpe Meadows and explore the wider Nene Park. Many thanks to our funders for helping to make this happen.”

The new bridge is a 20m long, 1.2m wide steel and timber footbridge with a lifespan of between 50 and 100 years.

The new bridge re-opens up a walking and cycling route

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Community Foundations grant manager says: “We are delighted to be involved with the project and are pleased the bridge is open and ready to be used, we wish the local community may happy journeys across it! Well done to everyone involved.”

Colin Ellis, operations manager for Tarmac, said: “Through a donation of £25,000 from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund, we’re proud to have been able to help Nene Park Trust with this project. It’s great to see the new bridge open and improving accessibility to such a valuable walking route for local people and visitors.”