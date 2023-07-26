Work to build a steel and timber bridge at Thorpe Meadows in Peterborough to replace a former crossing is to get under way this autumn.

Nene Park Trust has announced that the replacement for the ‘Red Bridge’, which was removed last year after 38 years service, should be in public use by the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Red Bridge’ spanned an inlet from the River Nene to the rowing lake at Thorpe Meadows and was on a riverside footpath from the city centre to the western edge of Peterborough.

The Thorpe Meadows 'Red Bridge' in Peterborough. The structure was removed last year and a new bridge will be built this autumn allowing the reopening of a popular riverside walk.

There has not been a crossing at the site since the bridge was taken away after being found to be unsafe due to rotten wooden beams.

The new 20 metre-long bridge has been funded by Peterborough City Council and Nene Park Trust with donations from Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund and FCC Communities Foundation.

The bridge will be 2.1 metres wide with a lifespan of 50 to100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction will start in September and it will allow the reopening of the popular walking route to Nene Park and the Boardwalks Nature Reserve.

It will also provide a pedestrian and cyclists entry point to Thorpe Meadows Gateway, allowing them to avoid a busy main road.

Greg Higby, Nene Park Trust Park Manager, said: “The opening of new footbridge will be pivotal in reconnecting access between Peterborough city centre and Thorpe

Meadows.

"The bridge will play a fantastic role in giving our local communities and visitors an extra incentive to walk to Thorpe Meadows and explore the wider Nene Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many thanks to our funders for helping to make this happen.”

Colin Ellis, operations manager for Tarmac’s South East operations, said: “I am happy to hear that the Thorpe Meadows Bridge replacement can now go ahead due to the donation received from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund towards this project.

"I look forward to seeing the new bridge in place when it has been built.”

Chery Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation Grant Manager said: “We are delighted to support the Trust with this important project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad