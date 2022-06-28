Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for information about nails being spread in the Werrington Community Car Park, off Staniland Way, Peterborough.

Several Werrington residents took to social media to warn other drivers about parking in the car park, where nails were reportedly found last weekend.

One resident posted on Facebook: “Just a heads up, a very kind group of teenagers have just stopped me from entering the skate park as someone had put nails all over the car park.

Nails spread in the car park of Werrington Skatepark, off Staniland Way

"They weren’t surprised, as apparently the gentleman that put the nails in there has done this before to try and deter [and] punish the cars that park in the car park [which] ‘cause a nuisance’.”

It was reported to the police who have made the neighbourhood team aware of the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of a couple of instances where it appears nails have been placed on the ground in the car park of Werrington Skatepark.

“Local neighbourhood policing officers have been visiting the area while on their routine patrols, however anyone with information should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or use webchat.”

Those without internet access should call 101.