They criticise a lack of funding from Government and a lack of research

Campaigners from Not Recovered UK - who live with long Covid or ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis) - have launched a new campaign about these disabling chronic illnesses.

Across the UK, the group is taking out billboard adverts calling for better research and for the NHS to do more to prevent Covid infections.

The billboard in Peterborough is located in Padholme Road.

Each one is designed to highlight that, for millions of people, there are currently no effective treatments for long Covid and ME – also known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS).

A spokesperson for Not Recovered UK said: “They also state that hospitals often leave these patients vulnerable to new infections. Reducing Covid infections in hospitals benefits everyone and steps can be taken right now to start bringing down infection figures and making hospitals safe places for patients again.”

“Shell of Myself”

Alex lives with long Covid. He said of the disease: "Before contracting Covid-19 in March 2020, I was a fit and healthy 29 year-old. I went to the gym five days a-week and competed in weight lifting competitions; rode my BMX for hours a day; had no health problems, and had a bright future as an engineer.

"I am now a shell of that person. Mostly I am confined to a wheelchair and have to spend my days housebound, as even short trips outside make me sick. This illness is very isolating, most of my time is spent alone and I barely see any of my friends. It has also cost me my relationship and all my hobbies.

“There are no treatments and none of my doctors can help me. It feels as if I have been completely abandoned by the government. My life is on hold and I don't know if I will ever get it back. Long Covid has stolen my identity".

Stories like Alex's make the campaign all the more urgent, campaigners say. It has only been possible thanks to a crowdfunding initiative - which has seen nearly £9,000 in donations. Many of these donations have come from chronically ill and disabled people themselves.

The spokesperson continued: “The reasons for what campaigners refer to as the ‘destruction of their lives’ in the billboards is, in part, a lack of funding from both government and research bodies for these debilitating conditions.”

Getting everyone involved

The group is calling for the NHS to bring back mask mandates and invest in clean air filters for their hospitals.

Campaign founder Aaron Campbell has lived with long Covid since July 2022. Campbell said he launched the billboards project out of "desperation”, adding: “We've known Covid-19 is airborne since 2020 and instead of trying to clean the air and keeping hospitals safe from infections we've went backwards and pretended Covid is a thing of the past or that we just simply need to wash our hands to tackle it.

"Studies have shown introducing clean air HEPA filters in hospitals have reduced infections and we know that proper N95 masks can stop the spread too. We have the tools to protect ourselves but for some reason choosing not to.

"Patients shouldn't be afraid of catching Covid in hospital from unmasked healthcare workers.”

Not Recovered UK hopes that by taking out such prominent adverts, people will be reminded of the protections they can use against Covid and reduce the number of infections this winter.

Campbell added: "Aside from raising awareness and calling for appropriate research and treatments, the billboards and their messaging are a push back on the minimising and harmful narratives surrounding them that these patients will be cured by exercise, diet or mindfulness techniques.

"It is time that attitudes towards 'invisible illnesses' are changed and follow the actual scientific literature regarding abnormalities found in these patient groups and acknowledge that these people are truly, genuinely sick who desperately need medical treatments".