Muslim community amongst first to offer support in bid to save Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral is seeking to raise £300,000.

The Muslim Council of Peterborough has been among those to throw their support behind the ongoing battle to save Peterborough Cathedral from having to have to close its doors, at least a couple of days a week.

Plenty from across the city of Peterborough have offered their support with the campaign to save the building have already passed the £100,000 mark on its way to reaching £300,000.

Launch of the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis Appeal - Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Very Revd Christopher Dalliston speaking to invited guests. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Cathedral’s Crisis Campaign was launched to address critical repair work and essential costs that will prevent the closure of the Cathedral on certain weekdays.

Among the very first of offer financial support to the Cathedral’s cause was the Muslim Council of Peterborough with a donation of £1000.

Mohammed Choudhary, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Peterborough said: “ We are proud to be the first donors to the worthy cause to help save Peterborough Cathedral and keep it open for seven says a week.

I am sure our community will continue to support the Cathedral in any way that is can in the future as well.

We also look forward to working with the going forward on this important project.

The Muslim Council of Peterborough is an umbrella network which aims to link all Muslim organisations and groups in the Peterborough area, including mosques, community service providers, and others.

Members groups include: Cambridgeshire Association of Muslim Police, Faizan-e-Madina Mosque, Gladca, Husaini Islamic Centre, Peterborough Bangladesh Welfare Association and the Pakistani Community Association of Peterborough.

The Crisis Campaign will continue until the end of March, with ongoing fundraising events, community outreach, and an increased focus on encouraging donations to reach the £300,000 goal.