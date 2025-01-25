Peterborough Cathedral crisis campaign reaches £100,000 milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cathedral trying to raise £300,000 to pay for essential repairs and costs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Cathedral is thrilled to announce that its Crisis Campaign has reached a significant milestone of £100,000, marking a major step towards the £300,000 target needed for urgent repairs and essential costs.

The Cathedral’s Crisis Campaign was launched to address critical repair work and essential costs that will prevent the closure of the Cathedral on certain weekdays, ensuring that this iconic building can continue to serve the local community and remain a beacon of heritage and history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign has gained considerable momentum, and the outpouring of support has been nothing short of inspiring.

Peterborough Cathedral launched the crisis campaign earlier this month

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed to the campaign so far,” said Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing and Communications. “Reaching £100,000 is a significant milestone, but our journey doesn’t end here. We are truly honoured to have the support of so many people in the community and beyond who care about the future of this building. Their support and involvement will not only amplify our efforts but also draw much-needed attention to the importance of preserving our Cathedrals for future generations.”

The Cathedral has received widespread support from across the country, with many local businesses, community groups, and individuals rallying behind the cause.

The Crisis Campaign will continue until the end of March, with ongoing fundraising events, community outreach, and an increased focus on encouraging donations to reach the £300,000 goal.

To learn more about the Crisis Campaign and how you can contribute, visit https://www.kindlink.com/fundraising/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/cathedral-in-crisis