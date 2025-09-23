MP vows to take concerns of residents on 'unadopted roads' in Peterborough to national inquiry

Peterborough’s MP has vowed to take the concerns raised by scores of residents living in so-called ‘unadopted’ roads in the city to a national inquiry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pledge from Andrew Pakes MP comes after he launched a series of meetings with residents whose homes are in streets that are branded as ‘unadopted roads’ as they have not been handed over to Peterborough City Council by the homes developer.

Instead, unadopted roads are overseen by a management company on behalf of the developer and residents pay annual charges for the roads’ upkeep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Peterborough the national company FirstPort manages estates and homes in the Manor Drive area plus some of the new build between Thorpe Road and Mayor’s Walk.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes

But Mr Pakes says many residents are not happy about the leases charged by the developer and collected by a management company and the standard of maintenance work in the area.

He plans to relay their concerns to a national inquiry into FirstPort that starts next month.

About 25 residents from Hammonds Drive, Fengate, attended the first meeting which was held in the bowls club in Burton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pakes, who has 300 people registered on his list of FirstPort residents, said: “I am working with a group of MPs to hold FirstPort to account nationally as well as picking up cases alongside residents locally.

"I have met the managing director of FirstPort directly to raise serious local concerns about leasehold charges, communications and shoddy work.

"I’ll be holding street and estate meetings in affected areas over the autumn.

He added: “Everyone deserves a safe and secure home but for too many residents in Peterborough that is being made harder by FirstPort who are charging through the roof for services that too often don’t match the cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In October, MPs will be starting a national inquiry in FirstPort and I’ll be raising local concerns through that as well.

He added: “It is time to end the rip-off of the leasehold stranglehold.”

Five months ago, Mr Pakes called for residents living in unadopted roads to create an action group.

It is estimated that 80 per cent of new housing estates in the UK remain unadopted, exposing residents to escalating estate management fees and unplanned repair costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the property management company FirstPort said: “We’re a business built around people and their homes. In what is an increasingly complex industry, we continue to listen and respond to feedback.

"When service issues arise, we take them seriously, and we are always willing to meet with residents and MPs to resolve concerns quickly and effectively.”as been contacted for a response.

Why are some residential streets unadopted?

Some streets are not adopted by the council due to a flaw in the development process with estates needing to meet certain standards before councils will take them over.

But it means some residents are left facing a double whammy – Council Tax and leasehold charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The onus is on a developer or landowner to enter into a section 38 agreement with the local highways authority (Peterborough City Council) in order to start the adoption of a road, which would enable us to review the plans and inspect during construction.

“Where this does not happen, it can cause delays or prevent the road from being adopted.

“We try to work with developers in all instances, however, we do not have the legal power to enforce the adoption of a road.”