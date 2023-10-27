Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An MP has praised the work of Peterborough based charity Deafblind UK after hearing how the cause helps youngsters across the country.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara met with Nikki Morris of Deafblind UK, who has been Chief Executive of the charity since January 2023.

They discussed the progress made by the organisation, founded in 1928, and the support that it offers to the 450,000 individuals who are affected in the UK. This includes helping and supporting individuals who are deaf and blind, as well as training and support for their families and carers.

Shailesh Vara with Nikki Morris

The charity has the National Centre for Deafblindness in Paston Ridings, and also has a shop in Broadway Shopping Centre in Yaxley, which helps towards fund raising.

They recently started work convert its premises at Rainbow Court in Peterborough into two accessible flats for use by those who are deaf and blind.

Ms Morris spoke of a schools’ programme which seeks to inform children about the charity’s work and also important research being carried out to help with better diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

Following the meeting, Mr Vara said he was delighted to hear of the work being done by the charity.

He said: “I was very pleased to meet with Nikki Morris and to hear of the fantastic work that is being done by Deafblind UK.

“This is a wonderful charity that takes care of those who are affected by the condition from birth, as well as those who are born deaf and develop blindness later on in life.

“The support offered is vital for many children and adults, as well as for families and carers, and it is good to hear of the progress that is being made.”

Ms Morris added:

