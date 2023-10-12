News you can trust since 1948
Paston office block being transformed into flats to help deafblind residents in Peterborough

"People who are deafblind often need very specialised accommodation and support, which is currently lacking nationally.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
A Peterborough charity is transforming a Paston office block to provide high dependency accommodation for people who are deafblind with additional needs.

Rainbow Court is currently home to a number of people living with deafblindness who can also access specialist communicator guide support from Deafblind UK’s Care and Support service. The charity is investing in this provision by turning the current office building into two specially designed self-contained flats.

Nikki Morris, CEO of the Peterborough based charity, said the specialist accommodation was badly needed. She said: “We’re really pleased to be able to provide safe and supportive homes to even more people who need them.

Rainbow Court in PastonRainbow Court in Paston
Rainbow Court in Paston
"People who are deafblind often need very specialised accommodation and support, which is currently lacking nationally. This development will enable us to provide homes for people who are deafblind and have other, more complex needs as well.

"Each flat will be fully accessible and have appropriate equipment to support more complex disabilities.”

Rainbow Court is a supported living complex where people who are deafblind can live independently with the assistance of specialist support workers when they need it. It’s a community where residents feel safe and secure, whilst being supported to live in their own homes.

Built by Deafblind UK in 1963, Rainbow Court was the first of it’s kind in the country. Whilst the accommodation and community areas have been upgraded over the years, this is the first major development work to be undertaken.