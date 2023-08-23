New moves are being made to reduce the number of job vacancies in care and health organisations in Peterborough.

​Jobcentre staff are to host a care sector-dedicated Jobs Fair in Peterborough next month and which is expected to feature more than 100 vacancies in care and health related companies and agencies.

It will be part of a month of activities designed to raise the profile of the care sector.

Jobcentre staff in Peterborough will devote next month to tackling the large number of jobs vacancies in the city's care and health sector.

The Jobs Fair will take place at Peterborough Town Hall on September 14 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “We have 15 stands available and anticipate offering at least 100 vacancies at the event.

She said: “Among the confirmed employers and stand holders are North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Greenwood Homecare and Peterborough City Council Therapy Services with more to follow."

It is also hoped that a number of social prescribers and health professionals will also be present at the event.”

She added: “During September there will be a focus on the care and health industry.

"On September 4, The Jobcentre will feature a speaker from Peterborough City Council who will discuss roles in the local authority’s therapies service.

"Care companies will also be using the Jobcentre site to recruit.”