A care at home provider in Peterborough is looking to recruit extra staff as demand for its services rises.

The award-winning Home Instead Senior Care Peterborough, based in Cygnet Park at Hampton, is creating 10 jobs in order to provide care for a growing number of clients.

The company, which has a team of 60, says it has vacancies for a further 10 Care Professionals, to work in the community across Peterborough, Oundle and the Deepings.

Phil and Amy Kennedy, founders of Home Instead Senior Care Peterborough.

Company owner, Amy Kennedy, said: “Community care services are in growing demand and Home Instead is a leading provider locally because we pride ourselves on quality of care and building personal relationships with our clients and team.

"Our Care Professionals may not always come to us with experience in the care sector but that really doesn’t matter.

"Primarily we are interested in recruiting people who display the right personal qualities to become an outstanding Care Professionals.

"We want compassionate, caring and reliable people to join us and we will provide excellent training for the job.”

She said that Home Instead Senior Care has a reputation for changing the way in which care is being delivered to help people live independently in their own homes.

“We pride ourselves on client satisfaction and believe that training and supporting Care Professionals is the key to maintaining our outstanding reputation.”

