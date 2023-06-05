More people were injured in e-scooter collisions in Cambridgeshire last year, new figures show.

The RAC Foundation said the rise in e-scooter injuries across Great Britain reveals "real life" frequent use of the vehicles is getting ahead of e-scooter trials and legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Department for Transport figures show 35 casualties were recorded by Cambridgeshire Constabulary last year, which could not be broken down by location.

More people were injured in e-scooter collisions in Cambridgeshire last year, new figures show. (Photo AFP via Getty Images)

It was up from 23 in 2021 and a significant increase from three casualties two years prior.

Cambridgeshire follows the overall trend across Great Britain where there is a rising number of e-scooter casualties.

Last year there was a total of 1,458 casualties involving e-scooters – up slightly from 1,434 in 2021 and a leap from 484 in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private e-scooters cannot be legally ridden on roads or pavements in the UK but have become a common sight in urban areas.

Trials of rental e-scooters on roads in dozens of towns and cities across England are ongoing.

‘Real life is getting ahead of legislation’

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: "As the e-scooter trials rumble on these figures show that the vehicles are in frequent use – and apparently all-too frequent collisions – across the whole country. Real life is very quickly getting ahead of legislation."

He added: "As ministers ponder the future of these devices it is important councils are better funded to keep highway surfaces up to scratch so all road users – not least those on two wheels – don’t fall foul of the rash of potholes which remain far too common."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statistics also show there were 12 deaths as a result of e-scooter collisions.

Of them, 11 were e-scooter users and one was a pedestrian.

Additionally, the figures reveal e-scooter users made up the majority of those severely or slightly injured with 1,106 hurt (76%), while 233 pedestrians were injured (16%).

The remainder were cyclists, or occupants of other motor vehicles.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials and privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on the road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad