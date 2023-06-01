News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: Three bed refurbished home in sought after area of Peterborough - offers over £400,000

Property offers “perfect blend of modern living and classic charm”
By Sol Buckner
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:43 BST

This three bedroom detached house in Orton Longueville has gone on the market for offers over £400,000.

Described by the agent as a “perfect blend of modern living and classic charm,” it has been refurbished by the current owners.

Stepping through the front door, there is a spacious lounge with bay-fronted window.

The lounge is separate to the dining room which provides ample space for family dinners.

A family room has French doors that open onto the garden.The added decking area is perfect for outdoor entertaining.At the heart of this home is the newly fitted kitchen with ample storage and worktop space.The first floor hosts three bedrooms each complete with built-in wardrobes.

The master suite benefits from a newly fitted en-suite. The family bathroom has also been fully refurbished offering contemporary fixtures and fittings.Ample off-street parking is provided by a generous driveway which can accommodate three vehicles.For more details contact Wilson and Co estate agents on 01733 893520.

The front of the property

1. Rothwell Way

The front of the property Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

The kitchen

2. Rothwell Way

The kitchen Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

Another view of the kitchen

3. Rothwell Way

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

The dining room

4. Rothwell Way

The dining room Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

