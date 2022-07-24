Fruit farmers in Oundle are using berries shunned by the supermarkets to create award winning wine.

Stephen and James Long, the owners of Lutton Farms, were determined that the misshapen, wrong sized or slightly soft blueberries that had no place on the shelves of leading supermarkets should not go to waste.

So they decided to turn the unwanted blueberries into the Blue Aurora range of delicious wines.

The owners of Lutton Farms, Stephen and James Long, who are the makers of England's only blueberry wines, and which have just won a trio of awards.

Using the fruit from their farm, where more than 45 hectares are dedicated to growing the more than 500 tonnes of blueberries picked each year, they have created a trio of blueberry wines - Dusk, Midnight and Ice wine.

And the wines, which are gluten free and vegan-friendly, have just been awarded a trio of medals at the prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition.

There was silver for Blue Aurora Ice Wine, a bronze for Bue Aurora Dusk plus a bronze Blue Aurora Midnight.

Stephen, whose family have run the farm since the 1960s when it was a livestock and arable farm, said: “With every harvest, up to 20 per cent of the crop is wasted - fruit which is either too small or too soft for supermarkets, although it is still great quality, great-tasting fruit.

A selection of England's only blueberry wines produced by Lutton Farms, in Oundle, and which have just won a trio of awards.

“This is where the idea to diversify and take the bold leap into wine production came from.

“It was a means of making the most of every single berry grown on the farm.

“We are very proud of our achievements. Being the only producer of blueberry wine in England, we feel that Blue Aurora represents something truly unique and exciting for wine drinkers looking to try something new.”

Stephen said: “Throughout the whole process, from field to bottle, we wanted to maintain the integrity of the beautiful blueberries we grow here at Lutton Farm.

The delicious blueberries that go into the award winning wines made at Lutton Farms in Oundle.

“And that’s why the wine is not mixed with any grape juice.

“It is, purely and simply, 100 per cent English blueberries.”