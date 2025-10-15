Micro pub in Peterborough raises £1000 to support family of child diagnosed with cancer

When staff at a micro pub in Peterborough heard a young boy was going through cancer treatment, they were determined to offer support to his family.

The Wonky Donkey, in Fletton, has raised £1000 for the family of Leo Westmore – who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer aged just three.

The money was collected through donations into the pub’s charity jar, and at their weekly quiz nights.

Staff member Josh Barnard heard about Leo’s story from his partner Steph Davies – a friend and colleague of Leo’s mum. He and pub landlord Dave Williams immediately knew they wanted to do something to help.

Wonky Donkey landlord Dave Williams, centre, and his son Jack hand the cheque to family friend, Steph Davies.

“As a community pub, we've lost a number of customers to cancer over the years,” said Dave. “When Steph and Josh told me about the battle Leo is fighting, my brother Andrew and I knew we'd be able to help.

"We decided to dedicate some of our fundraising efforts to support the family through this difficult time. We hope for a speedy recovery for Leo."

Leo was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Burkitt’s Lymphoma, in December last year. Since then, he has undergone various treatments at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, with his parents Emma and Michael by his bedside.

The family lives between Huntingdon and Cambridge, with Leo’s mum working at Anglian Water in Peterborough. Colleagues there have set up a crowdfunding appeal to support the family – raising more than £4,300 so far.

Josh added: “As a community pub, we also wanted to do what we could to support this incredibly strong family through this difficult time.”

To support Leo and his family, visit the GoFundMe page.