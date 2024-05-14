Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The building has not been used since mid-2022.

A chapel in a Peterborough village has been listed for sale with a guide price of £280,000.

Ailsworth Methodist Church, located at 10 Main Street, has been listed for sale on auctioneer’s website Rapleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church was built in 1860 and has since had a hall attached to the rear.

Ailsworth Methodist Church on Main Street, Ailsworth. Credit: Rapleys.

Declining congregation numbers mean that the last service was held at the site was in 2021 and the building has not been used since 2022.

It also used to host Ailsworth Parish Council meetings but that was no sufficient interest from community groups in purchasing the building and therefore it has been placed on the open market.