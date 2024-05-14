Methodist church in Peterborough village goes up for sale as congregation numbers drop
A chapel in a Peterborough village has been listed for sale with a guide price of £280,000.
Ailsworth Methodist Church, located at 10 Main Street, has been listed for sale on auctioneer’s website Rapleys.
The church was built in 1860 and has since had a hall attached to the rear.
Declining congregation numbers mean that the last service was held at the site was in 2021 and the building has not been used since 2022.
It also used to host Ailsworth Parish Council meetings but that was no sufficient interest from community groups in purchasing the building and therefore it has been placed on the open market.
The listing can be viewed on the Rapleys website.