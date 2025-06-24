Messages on phone linked man to Wisbech drug dealing

A man arrested for shoplifting was later discovered to be a drugs dealer.

Crack cocaine and heroin were found at Steven Green’s home in Norwich Road, Wisbech, when police arrested him on December 18 last year.

Officers had carried out the arrest in connection with shoplifting at Tesco in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, which occurred between March 9 and November 25.

But information was obtained that Green was advertising the sale of drugs.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

And a part of the police investigation his mobile phone was seized and further messages relating to the sale of crack cocaine and heroin were found.

Green (50) appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (June 20), and was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, suspended for two years, after admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He was also ordered to complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Green was further sentenced to 21 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £200 in compensation at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 11 after pleading guilty to the four counts of theft from a shop.

Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the information we received along with the data retrieved from Green’s phone, we have been able to disrupt the distribution of class A drugs across Wisbech.

He added: “The impact that drug dealing has on the community can be significant. If you have any information or concerns, you can report it to us.”

