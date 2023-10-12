News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Men's fashion retailer Rich & Famous opens in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

New arrival has created four jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Men’s fashion retailer Rich & Famous has just opened a new store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The store is located on the upper mall next to women’s fashion chain Quiz and has created four jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Retail chiefs at Queensgate say the Rich & Famous store ‘promises to bring a touch of Italian elegance and sophistication to the local fashion scene’.

The new Rich and Famous fashion retailer that has opened in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.The new Rich and Famous fashion retailer that has opened in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
The new Rich and Famous fashion retailer that has opened in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
Most Popular

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “I am excited to welcome Rich & Famous to Queensgate, our newest fashion retailer.

"Their unique style and dedication to offering the latest trends perfectly align with our mission to provide an exceptional shopping experience for our valued customers.

"We believe this exciting addition will further elevate our fashion offering at Queensgate, and we look forward to seeing our visitors revel in the luxurious and trendy choices that Rich & Famous has to offer."

Read More
Popular coffee brand opens
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store features a range of clothing options, from casual wear to formal attire, with the aim of ensuring every shopper can find something to suit their style and occasion.

A spokesperson said: “Rich & Famous takes pride in curating a collection that combines classic and contemporary fashion sensibilities.

“Whether you're looking for the perfect outfit for a night out or a sharp suit for a formal event, Rich & Famous has you covered.”

The retailer is the latest in a number of new arrivals at the Queensgate, which include the £2.5 million mini-golf centre Puttstars and the independent Black Sheep Coffee. It is also expected that retailer giant Frasers will open in Queensgate.

Related topics:Peterborough