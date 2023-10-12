Men's fashion retailer Rich & Famous opens in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
Men’s fashion retailer Rich & Famous has just opened a new store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The store is located on the upper mall next to women’s fashion chain Quiz and has created four jobs.
Retail chiefs at Queensgate say the Rich & Famous store ‘promises to bring a touch of Italian elegance and sophistication to the local fashion scene’.
Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “I am excited to welcome Rich & Famous to Queensgate, our newest fashion retailer.
"Their unique style and dedication to offering the latest trends perfectly align with our mission to provide an exceptional shopping experience for our valued customers.
"We believe this exciting addition will further elevate our fashion offering at Queensgate, and we look forward to seeing our visitors revel in the luxurious and trendy choices that Rich & Famous has to offer."
The store features a range of clothing options, from casual wear to formal attire, with the aim of ensuring every shopper can find something to suit their style and occasion.
A spokesperson said: “Rich & Famous takes pride in curating a collection that combines classic and contemporary fashion sensibilities.
“Whether you're looking for the perfect outfit for a night out or a sharp suit for a formal event, Rich & Famous has you covered.”
The retailer is the latest in a number of new arrivals at the Queensgate, which include the £2.5 million mini-golf centre Puttstars and the independent Black Sheep Coffee. It is also expected that retailer giant Frasers will open in Queensgate.