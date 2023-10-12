Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Men’s fashion retailer Rich & Famous has just opened a new store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The store is located on the upper mall next to women’s fashion chain Quiz and has created four jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retail chiefs at Queensgate say the Rich & Famous store ‘promises to bring a touch of Italian elegance and sophistication to the local fashion scene’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Rich and Famous fashion retailer that has opened in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “I am excited to welcome Rich & Famous to Queensgate, our newest fashion retailer.

"Their unique style and dedication to offering the latest trends perfectly align with our mission to provide an exceptional shopping experience for our valued customers.

"We believe this exciting addition will further elevate our fashion offering at Queensgate, and we look forward to seeing our visitors revel in the luxurious and trendy choices that Rich & Famous has to offer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store features a range of clothing options, from casual wear to formal attire, with the aim of ensuring every shopper can find something to suit their style and occasion.

A spokesperson said: “Rich & Famous takes pride in curating a collection that combines classic and contemporary fashion sensibilities.

“Whether you're looking for the perfect outfit for a night out or a sharp suit for a formal event, Rich & Famous has you covered.”