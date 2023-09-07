Watch more videos on Shots!

Independent coffee brand, Black Sheep Coffee, has today (September 7) opened a new outlet on the ground floor of the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The new 1,800 square feet kiosk has created 12 jobs at the unit, which used to be home to Costa Coffee and is adjacent to the centre’s anchor store, Primark.

Visitors to the shopping centre can look forward to indulging in the brand's iconic coffee menu, featuring 100 per cent speciality grade Robusta beans.

The new Black Sheep Coffee kiosk in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Black Sheep Coffee will also offer an array of Norwegian Waffles, Bagels, Toasties, and Smoothie Bowls, complemented by an assortment of cakes, pastries, and light bites, enriching the F&B offerings within Queensgate.

Founded a decade ago, Black Sheep Coffee, which has 50 stores nationally, says it embraces the tagline 'leave the herd behind' and actively pursues socially conscious efforts to reduce single-use plastics.

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said the decision to bring the premium coffee operator to Queensgate was a direct response to customer demand.

Staff get ready to open the Black Sheep Coffee kiosk in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

She said: “We're excited to welcome Black Sheep Coffee to Queensgate, Peterborough and bring its fantastic reputation for quality coffee and food to our customers.

"Black Sheep Coffee will be a welcome addition for people enjoying a fun day out shopping or enjoying our new leisure facilities."

Founders Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth said: “We are very excited to bring Black Sheep Coffee to Peterborough.