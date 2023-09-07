News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head

Independent brand Black Sheep Coffee launches new outlet in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Attracting operator to centre was in ‘direct response’ to customers’ demands
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Independent coffee brand, Black Sheep Coffee, has today (September 7) opened a new outlet on the ground floor of the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The new 1,800 square feet kiosk has created 12 jobs at the unit, which used to be home to Costa Coffee and is adjacent to the centre’s anchor store, Primark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors to the shopping centre can look forward to indulging in the brand's iconic coffee menu, featuring 100 per cent speciality grade Robusta beans.

The new Black Sheep Coffee kiosk in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in PeterboroughThe new Black Sheep Coffee kiosk in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough
The new Black Sheep Coffee kiosk in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough
Most Popular

Black Sheep Coffee will also offer an array of Norwegian Waffles, Bagels, Toasties, and Smoothie Bowls, complemented by an assortment of cakes, pastries, and light bites, enriching the F&B offerings within Queensgate.

Founded a decade ago, Black Sheep Coffee, which has 50 stores nationally, says it embraces the tagline 'leave the herd behind' and actively pursues socially conscious efforts to reduce single-use plastics.

Read More
A sneak peak at new coffee bar

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said the decision to bring the premium coffee operator to Queensgate was a direct response to customer demand.

Staff get ready to open the Black Sheep Coffee kiosk in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in PeterboroughStaff get ready to open the Black Sheep Coffee kiosk in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough
Staff get ready to open the Black Sheep Coffee kiosk in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We're excited to welcome Black Sheep Coffee to Queensgate, Peterborough and bring its fantastic reputation for quality coffee and food to our customers.

"Black Sheep Coffee will be a welcome addition for people enjoying a fun day out shopping or enjoying our new leisure facilities."

Founders Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth said: “We are very excited to bring Black Sheep Coffee to Peterborough.

"Queensgate makes a great addition to the portfolio. Visitors will enjoy our innovative offering, and join us in our socially conscious efforts to reduce single-use plastics.”

Related topics:PeterboroughCosta Coffee