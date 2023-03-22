Managers at Peterborough’s £40 million Hilton Garden Inn have revealed the key ingredients in the food and drink offering of the soon-to-be-opened riverside hotel.

The names of the 160 bedroom hotel’s Head Chef and the Food and Beverage Manager have been named as the venue’s managers start to recruit up to 75 staff in time for the venue’s opening, which is expected in July.

The new appointments are Romania-born Claudiu Taban who is the Head Chef and Bruno Duarte Gomes as Food & Beverage Manager.

The Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays, Peterborough.

Having previously been based at Hilton Manchester Deansgate, Claudiu, who has lived in Italy for several years, has a proven talent for creating delicious meals for a range of guests.

He also has extensive experience cooking for occasions ranging from small private parties and weddings to major corporate hospitality events.

Claudiu, who says his time in Italy helped shape his passion for food and his understanding of the importance of sourcing and using the best local produce, said: “Spending my early childhood in the kitchen watching and learning from my grandmother and mother taught me the importance of making the most of local, seasonal ingredients.

"Now I take pride in creating unforgettable dining experiences that highlight the unique flavours and ingredients of a region.

Bruno Duarte Gomes, the new Food & Beverage Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn in Peterborough.

He added: “I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the culinary scene in Peterborough and to spotlight our local produce.”

Bruno, whose passion for food and drink stems from a childhood growing up in his father’s restaurant in Portugal, joins the team having most recently been Food & Beverage Manager at Hilton Cambridge.

He said: “I take pride in building relationships with our customers, our suppliers and our team.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to getting started – and to introducing customers to my trademark Lychee Martini.”

Claudiu Taban, Head Chef at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Fletton Quays, Peterborough.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council said: “It’s great to hear about these significant appointments to the Hilton Garden Inn team as plans take shape for the hotel’s opening.

"This hotel is going to be a huge asset for the city, with the Sky Bar taking centre stage.

"We’re already feeling the buzz around the launch and are looking forward to this prestigious brand’s continued positive impact on the city.”

Richard Martin, director of Propiteer Hotels, the building’s owner, said: “The appointments of Claudiu and Bruno represent another significant milestone as we work towards the opening of what will be Peterborough’s finest hotel.

"Both bring fantastic experience with them, and will help create a unique experience for guests, cementing Peterborough as a top visitor destination.”

Building work on the nine-storey hotel, which sits on the banks of the River Nene, began three years ago and has been made possible by a £15 million loan from the city council.