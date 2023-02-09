The much-anticipated opening of Peterborough’s £40 million Hilton Garden Inn has been moved to the summer, it has been revealed.

The collapse of the main contractor building the 160-bedroom hotel at Fletton Quays and supply chain difficulties have been blamed for the delay opening the nine-storey hotel, which sits on the banks of the River Nene.

As early as March last year, would-be guests had been able to book a stay at the hotel through its website from March 1 this year and beyond with the early prices for rooms ranging from £97 a night to £169.

This image shows how the Hilton Garden Inn, Fletton Quays, Peterborough, should appear when completed.

Now the Hilton website states that reservations are being accepted for July 17, 2023 and beyond.

Scores of civic and business leaders attended a topping out ceremony hosted in the skybar at the hotel last April when Steve Cassidy, managing director, UK and Ireland, Hilton, told guests: “Peterborough has always been a fantastic destination for leisure and business customers so we’re excited to be part of that story with the development of Hilton Garden Inn Peterborough City Centre here and which is going to open in January.”

‘Disappointed with this slight delay’

The topping out ceremony at the Hilton Garden Inn, Fletton Quays, in 2022 with managing director of Hilton UK Stephen Cassidy, left, and Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council.

But according to a new statement from Propiteer Hotels, which is developing the site, its main contractor ceased trading just a month after the ceremony.

A spokesperson for Propiteer Hotels said: “We now expect the Hilton Garden Inn will open in the summer, due to a number of external factors.

“The main contractor working on the hotel ceased trading on site in May 2022 and subsequently went into liquidation, which clearly created some significant challenges in taking the project forward.

" Understandably, these have taken time to successfully resolve.

“As with many other projects across the country, there have also been long-term issues in the supply chain resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, which have had an impact on both materials and labour availability throughout the construction industry.

“Whilst we are disappointed with this slight delay to the opening of the hotel, we are really excited about opening our doors.

"We have a strong delivery team in place for what will be a fantastic new asset for the city.”

75 new jobs created

The Hilton Garden Inn is expected to create about 75 jobs and is expected to be a focal point for business and community gatherings with a flexible conference and events offering catering for 85 to 200 people.

Construction of the hotel has been made possible by a £15 million loan from Peterborough City Council.

A council spokesperson said: "As a result of factors outside of ours or the owner of the hotel's control, it is now expected that the Hilton Garden Inn hotel will open in the summer.

"As a result, in due course members will be asked to extend the council's loan to the owners of the hotel for a period of six months.

"Our loan remains fully secured and it will continue to generate an income for the council and its taxpayers during the period of extension.

"This is money we can continue to use to provide vital services.