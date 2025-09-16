Meet the Peterborough man aiming to climb Mount Snowdon EIGHT times in 30 hours

While many of us might choose to celebrate landmark birthdays with a few drinks or a meal, one Peterborough man has decided to take on a absolute mountain of a challenge.

Jack Clarke decided to pass on a night at the pub, swapping instead for a record attempt – as he bids to climb Mount Snowdon eight times in just 30 hours.

Jack, from Peterborough-based coaching firm Built Around Fitness (BAF), will take on the challenge this weekend, raising thousands for charity.

Snowdon has a 1,085m summit – one of the highest mountains in the UK – meaning the full challenge will see Jack cover more than 100km.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “Hitting 30, I wanted to have a crack at something, so I’ll be trying to do Mount Snowdon as many times as I can in 30 hours – I’m going to attempt a new record of eight times.

"I work in the fitness industry, so over the years I have done a few fitness challenges, primarily for charity."

For his Snowdon challenge, Jack, from Hampton, will be raising money for Non Verbal Children and its ‘Let Them Have Their Voices’ campaign, after meeting Peterborough youngster Joshua Harris (11) – better known as ‘The Joshie Man,’ who is non-verbal.

Jack spoke with Joshie’s dad, Dan, who is campaigning to raise money for Alternative Augmentative Communication (AAC) devices – or ‘talkers’ to be made available non-speaking autistic children.

Jack said: “I was training in David Lloyd in Peterborough, and because of the previous work I've done over the years, people know me.

"I got introduced to Dan and Joshie, and they explained some of the challenges families with non verbal children face, and what they were doing to raise money for the talkers.

"The more I got to know them, the more I thought it was meant to be. It was so powerful to me, seeing first hand how impactful that talker was. I thought I want to really make some sort of difference to some of the families that are affected.”

Training for a challenge based on a mountain has not been easy for Jack, based as he is in Peterborough – a city not known for hills.

He said: “For the past four to six months, I’ve been going hiking every week. I’ve been going to north Wales regularly, just getting some training on the mountains, which is completely different to training in gyms.

"Its involved a lot of home sacrifice, but I’ve loved it – it has been really enjoyable.”

Jack is hoping the weather will be kind over the weekend – but said what ever happens, the support team he has – including Dan and Joshie at the finish line – will help get him through.

He is one off Huel's ‘Limit Seekers,’ and he said that the support Huel had offered him would be crucial in completing the challenge.

So far he has raised more than £3,000 – is hoping for more support as he completes the epic challenge.

To sponsor Jack, or for more information, visit Jack’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/jackk_clarke/, or https://limitseekers.huel.com/fundraising/huel-nib-jackclarke